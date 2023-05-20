Max Homa is in 35th place, with a score of +3, following the second round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

Max Homa Insights

Homa has finished below par seven times and carded 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Homa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Homa has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Homa has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 19 -6 272 2 21 6 8 $11.6M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Homa has one top-20 finish in his past five appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 37th.

Homa has three made cuts in his past five appearances at this tournament.

Homa finished 35th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards, 94 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard par 70 for this week's tournament.

Courses that Homa has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,373 yards, 21 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club this week.

Homa's Last Time Out

Homa was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 84th percentile of competitors.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship was strong, putting him in the 87th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, Homa shot better than 33% of the field (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Homa recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Homa carded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Homa recorded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 5.0 on the 44 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship.

In that last outing, Homa had a bogey or worse on five of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 6.9).

Homa ended the Wells Fargo Championship recording a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.0 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Homa fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Homa Odds to Win: +15000

All statistics in this article reflect Homa's performance prior to the 2023 PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.