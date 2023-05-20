Saturday's contest features the Texas Rangers (27-17) and the Colorado Rockies (19-26) clashing at Globe Life Field (on May 20) at 4:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Rangers.

The probable starters are Jon Gray (3-1) for the Rangers and Kyle Freeland (4-4) for the Rockies.

Rangers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 14, or 63.6%, of those games.

Texas is 7-1 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 273 total runs this season.

The Rangers' 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule