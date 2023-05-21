Max Domi and the Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Domi's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Max Domi vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Domi Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Domi has a plus-minus of -15, while averaging 17:46 on the ice per game.

Domi has a goal in 17 games this year out of 80 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Domi has a point in 39 games this year (out of 80), including multiple points 12 times.

Domi has an assist in 30 of 80 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Domi's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Domi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.8%.

Domi Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 80 Games 7 56 Points 3 20 Goals 0 36 Assists 3

