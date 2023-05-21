Sunday's contest between the Texas Rangers (28-17) and Colorado Rockies (19-27) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:35 PM ET on May 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (2-3) to the mound, while Connor Seabold (1-0) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rangers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 4-1.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 15 (65.2%) of those contests.

Texas has a record of 6-1 when favored by -210 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 284.

The Rangers have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule