Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jack Eichel, Jason Robertson and others in the Vegas Golden Knights-Dallas Stars matchup at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

ABC and ESPN+

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

Robertson is an offensive leader for Dallas with 109 points (1.3 per game), with 46 goals and 63 assists in 82 games (playing 18:50 per game).

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights May. 19 1 1 2 2 vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 1 at Kraken May. 13 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken May. 11 0 3 3 2 at Kraken May. 9 0 1 1 3

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

Jamie Benn has scored 78 total points (one per game) this campaign. He has 33 goals and 45 assists.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights May. 19 1 0 1 3 vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 2 at Kraken May. 13 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken May. 11 0 1 1 1 at Kraken May. 9 1 1 2 2

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

Joe Pavelski's 28 goals and 49 assists add up to 77 points this season.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights May. 19 0 2 2 2 vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 1 at Kraken May. 13 1 0 1 1 vs. Kraken May. 11 1 1 2 2 at Kraken May. 9 1 0 1 4

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Eichel has been a major player for Vegas this season, with 66 points in 67 games.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 19 0 0 0 4 at Oilers May. 14 0 1 1 0 vs. Oilers May. 12 1 2 3 4 at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 5 at Oilers May. 8 1 2 3 3

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Chandler Stephenson is another of Vegas' most productive contributors through 81 games, with 16 goals and 49 assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 19 0 1 1 2 at Oilers May. 14 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers May. 12 0 0 0 0 at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 2 at Oilers May. 8 1 0 1 2

