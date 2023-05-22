You can wager on player prop bet odds for Matthew Tkachuk, Martin Necas and others on the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes heading into their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Monday at BB&T Center.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

One of Florida's top contributing offensive players this season is Tkachuk, who has 109 points (40 goals, 69 assists) and plays an average of 20:26 per game.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes May. 20 1 0 1 4 at Hurricanes May. 18 1 0 1 3 at Maple Leafs May. 12 0 0 0 6 vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 1 1 0 vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 0 0 0 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185)

0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 78 points (23 goals, 55 assists) to the team.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes May. 20 1 0 1 3 at Hurricanes May. 18 1 1 2 3 at Maple Leafs May. 12 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 0 0 6 vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 0 0 0 1

Carter Verhaeghe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

Carter Verhaeghe has 73 total points for Florida, with 42 goals and 31 assists.

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes May. 20 0 0 0 0 at Hurricanes May. 18 1 1 2 6 at Maple Leafs May. 12 1 1 2 4 vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 0 0 2 vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 1 0 1 2

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

Necas is an offensive leader for Carolina with 71 points (0.9 per game), with 28 goals and 43 assists in 82 games (playing 18:24 per game).

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers May. 20 0 0 0 1 vs. Panthers May. 18 0 1 1 5 vs. Devils May. 11 0 0 0 4 at Devils May. 9 2 0 2 3 at Devils May. 7 0 0 0 2

Put your picks to the test and bet on Panthers vs. Hurricanes player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.