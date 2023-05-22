Rangers vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luis Ortiz will be on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates when they take on Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +115 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).
Rangers vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rangers
|-140
|+115
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have won 16 of the 24 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Texas has a record of 14-5 (73.7%).
- The Rangers have a 58.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Texas has played in 45 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-15-2).
- The Rangers have had a run line set for just two contests this season, and covered in both.
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|16-8
|13-9
|13-4
|16-13
|20-12
|9-5
