Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .658 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on May 23 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran has eight doubles, seven home runs and four walks while batting .308.
  • In 66.7% of his 39 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
  • In 17.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Duran has picked up an RBI in 35.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 41.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.7%.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
.370 AVG .245
.383 OBP .302
.609 SLG .347
5 XBH 3
3 HR 1
10 RBI 6
8/1 K/BB 17/0
0 SB 2
Home Away
22 GP 17
16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (35.3%)
7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (52.9%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%)
9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (43 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.99 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • This season, the 43-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.99), 50th in WHIP (1.352), and 39th in K/9 (8.2) among pitchers who qualify.
