Josh Jung -- hitting .325 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on May 23 at 6:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .263.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 70th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 121st and he is 49th in slugging.

Jung enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .389 with two homers.

Jung has picked up a hit in 32 of 44 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a long ball in 18.2% of his games this season, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has had at least one RBI in 31.8% of his games this season (14 of 44), with two or more RBI nine times (20.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (18.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .302 AVG .194 .353 OBP .234 .587 SLG .361 8 XBH 6 5 HR 3 14 RBI 11 23/5 K/BB 24/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 23 16 (76.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (47.8%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (30.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings