Robbie Grossman -- with a slugging percentage of .452 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on May 23 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman has six doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while batting .242.
  • In 67.5% of his 40 games this season, Grossman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in five games this year (12.5%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 35.0% of his games this season, Grossman has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (17.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 19 games this year (47.5%), including multiple runs in five games.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
.294 AVG .173
.367 OBP .228
.529 SLG .173
6 XBH 0
3 HR 0
12 RBI 4
15/7 K/BB 16/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 18
16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%)
12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (43 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.99 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.352 WHIP ranks 50th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 39th.
