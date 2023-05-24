Leody Taveras -- hitting .314 with two doubles, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on May 24 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras has eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks while batting .303.
  • Taveras enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333.
  • Taveras has gotten a hit in 23 of 35 games this season (65.7%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (25.7%).
  • He has homered in one of 35 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In 28.6% of his games this year, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 16 of 35 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 15
.259 AVG .315
.333 OBP .373
.407 SLG .444
2 XBH 6
1 HR 0
1 RBI 9
11/2 K/BB 11/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 21
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (47.6%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (44 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.69 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.69), 68th in WHIP (1.542), and 42nd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
