Wednesday's contest at PNC Park has the Texas Rangers (30-18) taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates (25-23) at 12:35 PM ET (on May 24). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Martin Perez (5-1) for the Rangers and Johan Oviedo (3-3) for the Pirates.

Rangers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Rangers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 6-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 17, or 65.4%, of those games.

Texas is 17-8 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas leads MLB with 307 runs scored this season.

The Rangers have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule