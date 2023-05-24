The Texas Rangers (30-18) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (25-23) will clash in the series rubber match on Wednesday, May 24 at PNC Park, with Martin Perez getting the nod for the Rangers and Johan Oviedo taking the mound for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:35 PM ET.

The Pirates have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Rangers (-125). Texas is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The matchup's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (5-1, 4.01 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-3, 4.69 ERA)

Rangers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 26 times and won 17, or 65.4%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Rangers have gone 17-8 (68%).

Texas has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers went 6-1 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (45.7%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious 14 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+130) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 2nd

