Roope Hintz will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Hintz's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Roope Hintz vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Hintz has averaged 17:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +31.

In Hintz's 73 games played this season he's scored in 28 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Hintz has a point in 48 of 73 games this season, with multiple points in 19 of them.

Hintz has an assist in 27 of 73 games this season, with multiple assists on nine occasions.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Hintz hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Hintz going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 73 Games 9 75 Points 7 37 Goals 2 38 Assists 5

