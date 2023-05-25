Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday, May 25 showcases the Dallas Stars hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead 3-0 in the series. The Stars have -115 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (-105).

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vegas has played 55 games this season that ended with over 5.5 goals.

In the 30 times this season the Stars have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 21-9 in those games.

The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 18 games this season, with 13 upset wins (72.2%).

When playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Dallas is 21-9 (winning 70.0% of the time).

Vegas has 18 games this season playing as the underdog by -105 or longer, and is 13-5 in those contests.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-143) 1.5 (+155) 3.5 (+105) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+100) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-182) 2.5 (-167)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 0-0 7-3-0 5.6 3.1 3.6

