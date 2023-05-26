Nate Lowe -- batting .395 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on May 26 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Pirates.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is hitting .290 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 24 walks.
  • He ranks 30th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.
  • Lowe will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .550 in his last games.
  • In 41 of 49 games this year (83.7%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (24.5%).
  • In five games this year, he has hit a home run (10.2%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
  • Lowe has had an RBI in 22 games this season (44.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 55.1% of his games this year (27 of 49), with two or more runs eight times (16.3%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.254 AVG .263
.359 OBP .313
.463 SLG .382
8 XBH 7
3 HR 1
12 RBI 12
16/10 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 25
18 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (92.0%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%)
13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (56.0%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%)
12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (40.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 61 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Rodriguez (2-1) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 10th start of the season. He has a 6.21 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 6.21, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .297 against him.
