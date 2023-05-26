How to Watch the Rangers vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 26
Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles take the field on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Jon Gray, who is starting for the Texas Rangers. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Rangers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers' 66 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.
- Texas is third in MLB with a .451 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rangers lead baseball with a .269 batting average.
- No team has scored more than the 310 runs Texas has this season.
- The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .338.
- The Rangers rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.
- Texas strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.
- Texas has pitched to a 3.77 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.
- Rangers pitchers have a 1.198 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Gray (4-1) for his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/20/2023
|Rockies
|W 11-5
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kyle Freeland
|5/21/2023
|Rockies
|W 13-3
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Connor Seabold
|5/22/2023
|Pirates
|L 6-4
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Ortiz
|5/23/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-1
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rich Hill
|5/24/2023
|Pirates
|W 3-2
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Johan Oviedo
|5/26/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/27/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Dean Kremer
|5/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Kyle Bradish
|5/29/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Matthew Boyd
|5/30/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Alex Faedo
|5/31/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Joey Wentz
