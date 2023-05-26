Wings vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Friday, May 26, 2023, the Dallas Wings (1-0) play the Seattle Storm (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on ION.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Storm matchup in this article.
Wings vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Wings vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-4.5)
|160
|-200
|+170
|BetMGM
|Wings (-4.5)
|160.5
|-200
|+165
|PointsBet
|Wings (-4.5)
|161.5
|-210
|+160
Wings vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Wings covered 17 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Storm went 17-13-0 ATS last season.
- Wings games hit the over 18 out of 29 times last season.
- A total of 17 of the Storm's games last season went over the point total.
