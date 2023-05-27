The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway, and Cameron Champ is currently in 50th place with a score of E.

Looking to place a wager on Cameron Champ at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cameron Champ Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Champ has finished below par on nine occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 13 rounds.

Champ has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Champ has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five appearances.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Champ has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 29 -7 247 0 7 0 2 $818,870

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In Champ's previous four appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 41st.

Champ has three made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Champ last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 50th.

Colonial Country Club measures 7,209 yards for this tournament, 88 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,297).

Courses that Champ has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,287 yards, 78 yards longer than the 7,209-yard Colonial Country Club this week.

Champ's Last Time Out

Champ finished in the 36th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He averaged 3.82 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which was good enough to land him in the 85th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

Champ shot better than just 17% of the field at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

Champ shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Champ recorded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.8).

Champ carded more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 6.8 on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

In that last tournament, Champ carded a bogey or worse on two of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.5).

Champ ended the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on four of 12 par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 4.9.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Champ finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Champ Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Champ's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.