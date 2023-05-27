The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway, and Chris Kirk is currently in 82nd place with a score of +2.

Chris Kirk Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Kirk has shot below par seven times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Kirk has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five events, Kirk has had an average finish of 46th.

Kirk has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Kirk has made the cut in six tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 35 -4 270 1 21 3 5 $4M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

The past 11 times Kirk has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He's also been among the top five two times and his average finish has been 34th.

Kirk has made the cut in each of his last 11 trips to this event.

Kirk last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 82nd.

Colonial Country Club will play at 7,209 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,297.

The average course Kirk has played in the past year (7,290 yards) is 81 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,209).

Kirk's Last Time Out

Kirk finished in the 65th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He shot well to finish in the 73rd percentile on par 4s at the PGA Championship, averaging 4.10 strokes on those 48 holes.

Kirk shot better than 57% of the competitors at the PGA Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

Kirk fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Kirk recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.8).

Kirk's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the tournament average of 4.5.

At that most recent tournament, Kirk's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 13 times (worse than the field average, 9.7).

Kirk ended the PGA Championship recording a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 1.3 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the eight par-5s, but Kirk finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Kirk Odds to Win: +25000

All statistics in this article reflect Kirk's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

