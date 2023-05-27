The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway, and Hayden Buckley is currently in 97th place with a score of +3.

Looking to place a bet on Hayden Buckley at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Hayden Buckley Insights

Buckley has finished under par eight times and carded 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score six times in his last 17 rounds.

Over his last 17 rounds, Buckley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Buckley has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

Buckley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Buckley has made the cut in five tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 32 -7 266 0 19 3 4 $3.3M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Buckley wound up 97th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Buckley has one made cut in his past two appearances at this tournament.

Buckley finished 97th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

This event will take place on a par 70 listed at 7,209 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Buckley has played in the past year has been 43 yards longer than the 7,209 yards Colonial Country Club will be at for this event.

Buckley's Last Time Out

Buckley was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 85th percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 73rd percentile on par 4s at the PGA Championship, averaging 4.10 strokes on those 48 holes.

Buckley shot better than 35% of the field at the PGA Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

Buckley fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the field averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Buckley had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.8).

Buckley's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the tournament average of 4.5.

In that last outing, Buckley had a bogey or worse on 14 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

Buckley ended the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on three of the eight par-5s, more than the tournament average of 1.3.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, Buckley had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.0.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Buckley Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Buckley's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

