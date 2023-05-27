The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway, and Jimmy Walker is currently in 97th place with a score of +3.

Looking to wager on Jimmy Walker at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Jimmy Walker Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Walker has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 15 rounds played.

Walker has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Walker has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Walker has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 37 -6 255 0 9 0 0 $986,229

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Walker has three top-20 finishes, with one of them being top-10 finish, in his past eight appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 40th.

Walker has six made cuts in his past eight appearances at this tournament.

Walker finished 97th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year, while Colonial Country Club is set for 7,209 yards.

The average course Walker has played in the past year has been 93 yards longer than the 7,209 yards Colonial Country Club will be at for this event.

Walker's Last Time Out

Walker was in the third percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.63 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.17 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the PGA Championship, which landed him in the 57th percentile of the field.

Walker was better than 35% of the golfers at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.96.

Walker failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the field averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Walker carded five bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.8).

Walker's two birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the PGA Championship were less than the tournament average (4.5).

At that last outing, Walker's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 9.7).

Walker ended the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on one of four par-5s, underperforming the field average, 1.3.

On the four par-5s at the PGA Championship, Walker recorded the same amount of bogeys or worse (one) as the field average.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Walker's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

