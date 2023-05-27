Josh Smith -- hitting .318 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on May 27 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Josh Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .229 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 15 of 34 games this year (44.1%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (8.8%).
  • Looking at the 34 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (8.8%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith has driven in a run in four games this season (11.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 12 games this year (35.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.095 AVG .263
.345 OBP .391
.095 SLG .474
0 XBH 4
0 HR 2
0 RBI 3
8/5 K/BB 15/4
0 SB 1
Home Away
15 GP 19
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kremer (5-1) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.61 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing nine hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.61), 65th in WHIP (1.481), and 52nd in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers.
