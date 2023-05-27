The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien and his .543 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .859, fueled by an OBP of .369 and a team-best slugging percentage of .490 this season.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 36th in slugging.

Semien will look to extend his 15-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with one homer in his last outings.

Semien has gotten a hit in 40 of 50 games this season (80.0%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (36.0%).

Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (16.0%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 52.0% of his games this season, Semien has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (18.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 33 games this year (66.0%), including 10 multi-run games (20.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .246 AVG .329 .329 OBP .420 .348 SLG .592 5 XBH 10 1 HR 5 8 RBI 22 13/9 K/BB 17/12 3 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 26 17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (88.5%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (34.6%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (73.1%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (26.9%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (69.2%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings