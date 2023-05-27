Michael Block is in 120th place, at +11, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to bet on Michael Block at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Michael Block Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Block has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.

Block has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Block has finished in the top 20 once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Block has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 68 6 181 0 2 0 0 $255,000

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Block last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 120th.

Measuring 7,209 yards, Colonial Country Club is set up as a par 70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,297 yards.

The average course Block has played in the past year (7,366 yards) is 157 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,209).

Block's Last Time Out

Block was in the 90th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.04 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the PGA Championship, which was good enough to land him in the 86th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

Block was better than just 30% of the golfers at the PGA Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

Block carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Block carded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.8).

Block carded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 4.5 on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

At that last competition, Block posted a bogey or worse on 10 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

Block finished the PGA Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.3), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, Block underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.0 bogey or worse on those holes by recording two.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Block Odds to Win: +500000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Block's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

