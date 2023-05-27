Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles will meet Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Orioles have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at -105. Texas (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. The total is 9 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: MASN2

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -115 -105 9 -105 -115 -1.5 -190 +155

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rangers and their foes are 7-3-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Rangers have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set spread.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won in 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Texas has a record of 9-7, a 56.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 30 of its 49 games with a total this season.

The Rangers are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games that had a posted line this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-8 16-10 14-4 18-14 22-13 10-5

