How to Watch the Rangers vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adolis Garcia and Adam Frazier will take the field when the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles meet on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Rangers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers' 69 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.
- Texas is third in MLB with a .455 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rangers lead baseball with a .271 batting average.
- Texas has scored the most runs (322) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rangers have an OBP of .340 this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Rangers rank 19th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.
- Texas has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Texas has pitched to a 3.74 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.
- Rangers pitchers have a 1.194 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers' Andrew Heaney (3-3) will make his 10th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up no earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.
- Heaney has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/21/2023
|Rockies
|W 13-3
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Connor Seabold
|5/22/2023
|Pirates
|L 6-4
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Ortiz
|5/23/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-1
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rich Hill
|5/24/2023
|Pirates
|W 3-2
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Johan Oviedo
|5/26/2023
|Orioles
|W 12-2
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/27/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Dean Kremer
|5/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Kyle Bradish
|5/29/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Matthew Boyd
|5/30/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Alex Faedo
|5/31/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Joey Wentz
|6/2/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Luis Castillo
