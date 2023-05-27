Player prop bet odds for Cedric Mullins, Marcus Semien and others are listed when the Baltimore Orioles host the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday (at 4:05 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Semien Stats

Semien has 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 24 walks and 40 RBI (61 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .296/.369/.490 so far this season.

Semien has hit safely in 15 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .326 with three doubles, two triples, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Pirates May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Pirates May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 21 2-for-3 2 0 3 3 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 46 hits with eight doubles, 14 home runs, 18 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .247/.313/.516 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Pirates May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 21 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Dean Kremer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Kremer Stats

The Orioles will hand the ball to Dean Kremer (5-1) for his 11th start of the season.

He has three quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Kremer has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 56th, 1.481 WHIP ranks 65th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 52nd.

Kremer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays May. 21 5.1 9 1 1 7 2 vs. Angels May. 16 5.2 6 3 3 4 0 vs. Rays May. 10 6.0 4 0 0 4 2 at Braves May. 5 6.0 6 1 1 3 2 at Tigers Apr. 29 5.0 11 5 5 6 2

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has recorded 50 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.352/.495 so far this season.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 21 5-for-6 1 0 3 7 1 at Blue Jays May. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Rutschman Stats

Adley Rutschman has seven doubles, eight home runs, 41 walks and 26 RBI (51 total hits).

He has a .274/.402/.441 slash line so far this season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers May. 26 3-for-3 1 1 1 6 at Yankees May. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Yankees May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jays May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 1 0

