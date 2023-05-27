Sam Ryder is in 106th place, at +4, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Sam Ryder Insights

Ryder has finished better than par four times and shot four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Ryder has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Ryder has finished in the top five once in his past five events.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

In his past five events, Ryder has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 35 -7 264 0 16 2 3 $2M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Ryder finished 106th in his only finish at this event in four visits.

Ryder has made the cut in one of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Ryder finished 106th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Colonial Country Club will play at 7,209 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,297.

Colonial Country Club is 7,209 yards, 45 yards shorter than the average course Ryder has played in the past year (7,254).

Ryder's Last Time Out

Ryder was good on the eight par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 90th percentile of the field.

His 4.42-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship was below average, putting him in the ninth percentile of the field.

Ryder shot better than just 1% of the competitors at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.96.

Ryder carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, worse than the field average of 1.3.

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Ryder did not have a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.8).

Ryder had fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 4.5 on the 24 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

At that most recent competition, Ryder's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 9.7).

Ryder ended the PGA Championship without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 1.3 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the PGA Championship, Ryder fell short compared to the field average of 1.0 bogey or worse on those holes by recording two.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Ryder's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

