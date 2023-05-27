Stephan Jaeger is in 82nd place, at +2, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to bet on Stephan Jaeger at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Stephan Jaeger Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Jaeger has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in four of his last 17 rounds played.

Over his last 17 rounds, Jaeger has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Jaeger has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Jaeger has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Jaeger hopes to make the cut for the sixth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 33 -6 268 0 23 1 2 $1.9M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Jaeger wound up 82nd at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Jaeger made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

Jaeger finished 82nd when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 listed at 7,209 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Courses that Jaeger has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,256 yards, 47 yards longer than the 7,209-yard Colonial Country Club this week.

Jaeger's Last Time Out

Jaeger was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the PGA Championship, which placed him in the 65th percentile of the field.

Jaeger was better than 35% of the field at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.96.

Jaeger shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Jaeger carded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.8).

Jaeger's four birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship were less than the tournament average (4.5).

At that most recent tournament, Jaeger had a bogey or worse on 11 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

Jaeger finished the PGA Championship carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 1.3 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, Jaeger underperformed compared to the field average of 1.0 bogey or worse on those holes by carding two.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Jaeger's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

