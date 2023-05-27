Ze-Cheng Dou will compete at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, in the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 25-28.

Looking to bet on Dou at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ze-Cheng Dou Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Dou has finished better than par on eight occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 14 rounds played.

Over his last 14 rounds, Dou has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Dou has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Dou has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score twice.

Dou has made the cut in three tournaments in a row.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 48 -3 262 0 11 1 1 $653,585

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

The most recent time Dou played this event was in 2023, and he finished 50th.

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 70 that's 7,209 yards.

The average course Dou has played in the past year has been 49 yards longer than the 7,209 yards Colonial Country Club will be at for this event.

Dou's Last Time Out

Dou was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging par to finish in the 45th percentile of the field.

His 3.77-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson was strong, putting him in the 94th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Dou shot better than 92% of the golfers (averaging 4.17 strokes).

Dou fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other participants averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Dou had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.8).

Dou carded more birdies or better (14) than the tournament average of 6.8 on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

In that last competition, Dou had a bogey or worse on three of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.5).

Dou finished the AT&T Byron Nelson registering a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Dou finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Dou Odds to Win: +60000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Dou's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.