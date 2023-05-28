On Sunday, Josh Jung (.476 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 151 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is batting .281 with nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.

Jung is batting .476 with two homers during his last games and is on a 10-game hitting streak.

Jung has recorded a hit in 36 of 48 games this year (75.0%), including 16 multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has homered in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 48), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has driven in a run in 17 games this year (35.4%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (20.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 25 of 48 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .302 AVG .194 .353 OBP .234 .587 SLG .361 8 XBH 6 5 HR 3 14 RBI 11 23/5 K/BB 24/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 27 16 (76.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (74.1%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (51.9%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (37.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings