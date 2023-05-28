Josh Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Josh Smith -- hitting .269 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on May 28 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .218 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Smith has had a hit in 15 of 35 games this season (42.9%), including multiple hits three times (8.6%).
- In three games this season, he has homered (8.6%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In four games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (34.3%), including four multi-run games (11.4%).
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.095
|AVG
|.263
|.345
|OBP
|.391
|.095
|SLG
|.474
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|3
|8/5
|K/BB
|15/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|20
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (40.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish (2-1) takes the mound for the Orioles in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.34 ERA in 37 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.34, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.
