On Sunday, Marcus Semien (.319 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien leads Texas with an OBP of .370, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .488.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 38th in slugging.
  • Semien enters this game on a 16-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .250 with one homer.
  • Semien has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
  • Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (15.7%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Semien has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (52.9%), with two or more RBI in 10 of them (19.6%).
  • In 64.7% of his games this season (33 of 51), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (19.6%) he has scored more than once.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.246 AVG .329
.329 OBP .420
.348 SLG .592
5 XBH 10
1 HR 5
8 RBI 22
13/9 K/BB 17/12
3 SB 2
Home Away
24 GP 27
17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (88.9%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (37.0%)
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (70.4%)
1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (25.9%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (70.4%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.34 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .269 to his opponents.
