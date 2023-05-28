Sunday, Travis Jankowski and the Texas Rangers take on the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Bradish, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since May 28, when he went 0-for-1 against the Angels.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski is batting .299 with five doubles, a triple and seven walks.
  • Jankowski has recorded a hit in 13 of 23 games this year (56.5%), including five multi-hit games (21.7%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 23 games this season.
  • Jankowski has driven in a run in seven games this season (30.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 11 of 23 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
.276 AVG .316
.364 OBP .381
.345 SLG .447
2 XBH 4
0 HR 0
5 RBI 4
3/3 K/BB 12/4
3 SB 2
Home Away
10 GP 13
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.34, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .269 batting average against him.
