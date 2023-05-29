Adolis Garcia -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on May 29 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 48 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .249 with 22 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 97th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 30 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has gone deep in 21.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 51), and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 47.1% of his games this season, Garcia has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (23.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 27 of 51 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .294 AVG .209 .342 OBP .300 .603 SLG .373 9 XBH 5 6 HR 3 22 RBI 14 13/5 K/BB 22/10 1 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 27 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (59.3%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (37.0%)

