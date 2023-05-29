Bubba Thompson Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Bubba Thompson returns to action for the Texas Rangers versus Matthew Boyd and the Detroit TigersMay 29 at 1:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since May 29, when he went 0-for-0 with an RBI against the Rockies.
Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Bubba Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is hitting .163 with four doubles, a triple and four walks.
- Thompson has gotten a hit in six of 25 games this year (24.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 25 games this year.
- In three games this season, Thompson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (28.0%), including one multi-run game.
Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|.179
|AVG
|.200
|.179
|OBP
|.250
|.286
|SLG
|.400
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|2
|10/0
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.43).
- The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.3 per game).
- Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.74 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 5.74 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
