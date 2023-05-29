Bubba Thompson returns to action for the Texas Rangers versus Matthew Boyd and the Detroit TigersMay 29 at 1:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since May 29, when he went 0-for-0 with an RBI against the Rockies.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Bubba Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is hitting .163 with four doubles, a triple and four walks.

Thompson has gotten a hit in six of 25 games this year (24.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 25 games this year.

In three games this season, Thompson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (28.0%), including one multi-run game.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 .179 AVG .200 .179 OBP .250 .286 SLG .400 3 XBH 2 0 HR 0 1 RBI 2 10/0 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 2 Home Away 14 GP 11 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (18.2%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

