Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Finals Game 7
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 3-3.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 116 - Heat 108
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
|Celtics vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Heat Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Heat Injury Report
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 7.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (204)
- The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% less often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this season.
- As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 1-2 against the spread compared to the 18-18-1 ATS record Boston puts up as a 7.5-point favorite.
- Miami and its opponents have exceeded the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Celtics Performance Insights
- In terms of points, Boston is playing well on both offense and defense, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).
- The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 dimes per game.
- The Celtics rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.
- In terms of shot breakdown, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers (accounting for 62% of the team's baskets) and 48% three-pointers (38%).
Heat Performance Insights
- Miami is the worst team in the NBA in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points conceded (109.8).
- The Heat are 25th in the NBA in assists (23.8 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).
- In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.5% of Miami's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.5% have been 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.