How to Watch the Rangers vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers versus Detroit Tigers game on Monday at 1:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Josh Jung and Riley Greene.
Rangers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Tigers Player Props
|Rangers vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Tigers Odds
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank eighth-best in baseball with 69 total home runs.
- Texas' .451 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.
- The Rangers are second in MLB with a .270 batting average.
- Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (329 total, 6.3 per game).
- The Rangers rank second in baseball with a .339 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 16th in the majors.
- Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas has a 3.72 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.189).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nathan Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went nine innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Eovaldi is looking to build upon a seventh-game quality start streak in this game.
- Eovaldi will try to build on an 11-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.9 frames per appearance).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-1
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rich Hill
|5/24/2023
|Pirates
|W 3-2
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Johan Oviedo
|5/26/2023
|Orioles
|W 12-2
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/27/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-3
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Dean Kremer
|5/28/2023
|Orioles
|L 3-2
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Kyle Bradish
|5/29/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Matthew Boyd
|5/30/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Alex Faedo
|5/31/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Joey Wentz
|6/2/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Luis Castillo
|6/3/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Marco Gonzales
|6/4/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryce Miller
