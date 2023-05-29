Riley Greene and Marcus Semien are two of the players with prop bets available when the Detroit Tigers and the Texas Rangers play at Comerica Park on Monday (beginning at 1:10 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Eovaldi Stats

The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (6-2) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He's looking to extend his seven-game quality start streak.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.60 ERA ranks seventh, .966 WHIP ranks fifth, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 35th.

Eovaldi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates May. 23 9.0 6 1 1 5 1 vs. Braves May. 17 7.0 5 3 3 5 2 at Athletics May. 11 8.2 3 0 0 12 1 at Angels May. 6 8.0 5 0 0 5 2 vs. Yankees Apr. 29 9.0 3 0 0 8 0

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Semien Stats

Semien has 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 24 walks and 43 RBI (64 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.

He has a .298/.368/.488 slash line on the year.

Semien has picked up at least one hit in 17 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .304 with four doubles, two triples, a home run, a walk and eight RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Orioles May. 27 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Orioles May. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Pirates May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has recorded 48 hits with eight doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .249/.315/.508 on the season.

Garcia takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two doubles and a walk.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Greene Stats

Greene has nine doubles, three triples, five home runs, 21 walks and 18 RBI (58 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a .293/.361/.444 slash line so far this season.

Greene will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .300 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, nine walks and three RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 28 1-for-3 2 0 0 3 1 vs. White Sox May. 27 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox May. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox May. 25 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 24 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has 36 hits with seven doubles, four home runs, 23 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .295/.409/.451 so far this year.

McKinstry has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .438 with two doubles, a home run, seven walks and two RBI.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 2 vs. White Sox May. 27 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 1 vs. White Sox May. 26 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox May. 25 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 1 at Royals May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

