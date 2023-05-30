Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is batting .244 with eight doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 30 of 52 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (21.2%), homering in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has driven in a run in 24 games this season (46.2%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (23.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 51.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (21.2%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .294 AVG .209 .342 OBP .300 .603 SLG .373 9 XBH 5 6 HR 3 22 RBI 14 13/5 K/BB 22/10 1 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 28 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (57.1%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.9%) 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (35.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings