Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .281 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 79th and he is 65th in slugging.
- Heim has recorded a hit in 32 of 45 games this season (71.1%), including 13 multi-hit games (28.9%).
- He has homered in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Heim has driven home a run in 21 games this season (46.7%), including more than one RBI in 17.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored at least once 19 times this year (42.2%), including eight games with multiple runs (17.8%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.283
|AVG
|.345
|.345
|OBP
|.415
|.660
|SLG
|.448
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|11
|14/4
|K/BB
|9/7
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|25
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (76.0%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.0%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (40.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
- The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.3 per game).
- Faedo makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .188 to his opponents.
