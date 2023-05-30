On Tuesday, Marcus Semien (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Explore More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien has an OPS of .855, fueled by an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .486. All three of those stats lead Texas hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 37th in slugging.
  • Semien is batting .273 with one homer during his last outings and is on an 18-game hitting streak.
  • Semien has gotten a hit in 43 of 53 games this year (81.1%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (35.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Semien has driven in a run in 29 games this year (54.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (18.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 34 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.246 AVG .329
.329 OBP .420
.348 SLG .592
5 XBH 10
1 HR 5
8 RBI 22
13/9 K/BB 17/12
3 SB 2
Home Away
24 GP 29
17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (89.7%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (34.5%)
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (69.0%)
1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (24.1%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (72.4%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Tigers' 4.44 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Faedo gets the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.15 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .188 to opposing hitters.
