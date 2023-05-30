On Tuesday, Marcus Semien (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Explore More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .855, fueled by an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .486. All three of those stats lead Texas hitters this season.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 37th in slugging.

Semien is batting .273 with one homer during his last outings and is on an 18-game hitting streak.

Semien has gotten a hit in 43 of 53 games this year (81.1%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (35.8%).

He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has driven in a run in 29 games this year (54.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (18.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .246 AVG .329 .329 OBP .420 .348 SLG .592 5 XBH 10 1 HR 5 8 RBI 22 13/9 K/BB 17/12 3 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 29 17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (89.7%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (34.5%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (69.0%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (24.1%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (72.4%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings