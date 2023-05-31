On Wednesday, Corey Seager (.651 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .315 with eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

Seager has gotten a hit in 18 of 23 games this season (78.3%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (30.4%).

He has hit a home run in five games this season (21.7%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his plate appearances.

Seager has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (52.2%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (26.1%).

He has scored in 11 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 .345 AVG .400 .429 OBP .571 .483 SLG .700 2 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 5/5 K/BB 2/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 11 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings