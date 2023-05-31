Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jonah Heim (batting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his last game against the Tigers.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .287 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.
- Heim enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .350.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 71.7% of his 46 games this year, with more than one hit in 30.4% of those games.
- He has homered in six games this season (13.0%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 22 games this year (47.8%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (19.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (41.3%), including eight multi-run games (17.4%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.283
|AVG
|.345
|.345
|OBP
|.415
|.660
|SLG
|.448
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|11
|14/4
|K/BB
|9/7
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|26
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (76.9%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (38.5%)
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.8%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (42.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wentz (1-5 with a 7.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, the left-hander went four innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 7.80 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .307 to his opponents.
