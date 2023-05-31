Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Nate Lowe (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Tigers.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .274 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 55th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 79.6% of his 54 games this year, with at least two hits in 24.1% of them.
- He has gone deep in five games this season (9.3%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has had an RBI in 23 games this year (42.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 53.7% of his games this year (29 of 54), he has scored, and in nine of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.263
|.359
|OBP
|.313
|.463
|SLG
|.382
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|12
|16/10
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|30
|18 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (83.3%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (26.7%)
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (53.3%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.7%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (36.7%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.80, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .307 against him.
