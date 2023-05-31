Rangers vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 31
Wednesday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (35-19) versus the Detroit Tigers (25-28) at Comerica Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on May 31.
The Rangers will give the nod to Dane Dunning (4-0, 1.67 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Joey Wentz (1-5, 7.80 ERA).
Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Rangers vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Rangers have won three of their last four games against the spread.
- This season, the Rangers have won 20 out of the 29 games, or 69%, in which they've been favored.
- Texas has a record of 15-3 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -155 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 60.8% chance to win.
- No team has scored more than the 344 runs Texas has this season.
- The Rangers' 3.69 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 26
|@ Orioles
|W 12-2
|Jon Gray vs Grayson Rodriguez
|May 27
|@ Orioles
|W 5-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Dean Kremer
|May 28
|@ Orioles
|L 3-2
|Cody Bradford vs Kyle Bradish
|May 29
|@ Tigers
|W 5-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Matthew Boyd
|May 30
|@ Tigers
|W 10-6
|Martín Pérez vs Alex Faedo
|May 31
|@ Tigers
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Joey Wentz
|June 2
|Mariners
|-
|Jon Gray vs Luis Castillo
|June 3
|Mariners
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Marco Gonzales
|June 4
|Mariners
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryce Miller
|June 5
|Cardinals
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Adam Wainwright
|June 6
|Cardinals
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Miles Mikolas
