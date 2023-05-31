Wednesday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (35-19) versus the Detroit Tigers (25-28) at Comerica Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on May 31.

The Rangers will give the nod to Dane Dunning (4-0, 1.67 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Joey Wentz (1-5, 7.80 ERA).

Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rangers vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Rangers have won three of their last four games against the spread.

This season, the Rangers have won 20 out of the 29 games, or 69%, in which they've been favored.

Texas has a record of 15-3 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -155 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 60.8% chance to win.

No team has scored more than the 344 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers' 3.69 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Schedule