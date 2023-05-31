Rangers vs. Tigers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Marcus Semien and Zach McKinstry will be among the star attractions when the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.
Bookmakers list the Rangers as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +130 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the matchup.
Rangers vs. Tigers Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rangers
|-155
|+130
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Over their last 10 games, the Rangers are 3-1-0 against the spread.
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have put together a 20-9 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 69% of those games).
- Texas has gone 15-3 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (83.3% winning percentage).
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Rangers a 60.8% chance to win.
- In the 53 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Texas, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-20-2).
- The Rangers have covered 83.3% of their games this season, going 5-1-0 against the spread.
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|16-8
|19-11
|16-5
|19-14
|24-14
|11-5
