The Texas Rangers (35-19) hope to finish off a sweep of a three-game series versus the Detroit Tigers (25-28), at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Rangers will give the nod to Dane Dunning (4-0) versus the Tigers and Joey Wentz (1-5).

Rangers vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (4-0, 1.67 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-5, 7.80 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

Dunning (4-0) will take the mound for the Rangers, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, May 22.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 1.67 ERA this season with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.1 walks per nine across 12 games.

Dunning has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

Over 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 7.80 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .307 to his opponents.

Wentz has not recorded a quality start on the season.

Wentz has put up five starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

