Corey Seager -- with an on-base percentage of .298 in his past 10 games, 82 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on June 2 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Tigers.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .319 with eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

Seager has gotten a hit in 19 of 24 games this season (79.2%), including eight multi-hit games (33.3%).

In five games this season, he has homered (20.8%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 12 games this season (50.0%), Seager has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (25.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 45.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 16.7%.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 .345 AVG .400 .429 OBP .571 .483 SLG .700 2 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 5/5 K/BB 2/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 12 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

